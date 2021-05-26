x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Valley

5-year-old seriously injured after crash in Tempe

Officials said that four patients were evaluated on scene but only the child was transported to the hospital with injuries.
Credit: Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com

TEMPE, Ariz. — A child was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on the Loop 202 and Priest Drive in Tempe on Wednesday night.

Three cars were involved in the accident and a total of four patients, including a 5-year-old child, were evaluated. The child was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said. 

While serious, the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, officials said. 

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is available. 

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today!

Related Articles