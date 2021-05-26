5-year-old seriously injured after crash in Tempe

Officials said that four patients were evaluated on scene but only the child was transported to the hospital with injuries.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A child was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on the Loop 202 and Priest Drive in Tempe on Wednesday night.

Three cars were involved in the accident and a total of four patients, including a 5-year-old child, were evaluated. The child was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

While serious, the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, officials said.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is available.

