5-year-old Mesa girl battling leukemia, parents fight to stay by her side

Veronica Strub's family struggled financially through the pandemic. Now they're facing a bigger challenge.

MESA, Ariz. — A Valley family that struggled through the pandemic is now facing a bigger challenge as their little girl fights for her life at a Valley hospital.

Veronica Strub has been at Phoenix Children’s since she was diagnosed with leukemia in February.

“Seeing your 5-year-old have a stroke or possibility of having seizures because her sodium is low... it’s really difficult,” said Kimberly Strub.

“The whole world was dark. That’s my daughter,” Veronica’s father Gary Strub said through tears.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, Veronica’s parents are the only ones allowed by her side as she goes through chemotherapy. That has been especially difficult for Veronica and her three siblings – especially her twin Zoe.

“She misses her dearly. She wants to talk to her all the time. They have never been apart for so long,” said Gary Strub.

The Strub family moved to the Valley just before COVID hit in hopes of starting a massage and esthetician business. Unfortunately, it didn't work out.

“COVID hit and I had to stop working then,” said Kimberly Strub.

The family took a hit financially and is still recovering. However, they don’t want to leave Veronica’s side.

“I need to be there for her, and her dad needs to be there for her. If we’re not physically there for her, we’re not there for her,” said Kimberly Strub.

The Strubs said that means their family of six lives solely off the GoFundMe set up for them.

“This is a tough road, but we’re going to be there for her as much as we can,” said Kimberly Strub.

The Strub family says Veronica’s treatment will last around two years and will be filled with chemotherapy and frequent hospital visits. However, they are hoping Veronica gets better.

