PHOENIX — Five suspects have been arrested or detained for burglary at three residences in Laveen on Monday morning, police say.

Police said the suspects entered the homes in the area of 51st Avenue and Maldonado Road by forcing their way into the houses and taking valuable items from each home.

Some of the suspects were armed with handguns, police said.

A homeowner was inside his residence at the time of the burglary, according to police.

On Tuesday, three (two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old) out of the four juvenile suspects were detained and transported to the Juvenile Correction Center on burglary charges, police said.

Police arrested Matthew Santos, 19, on Wednesday and booked him into 4th Avenue Jail for burglary.

A fifth, unidentified juvenile suspect was detained late Thursday. No other information was immediately released.

There were no other outstanding suspects.

Police said there are other charges pending as some of the suspects were armed during the burglaries.

Police encourage anyone with information to call Crimes Stop 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness 480-948-6377.

The investigation is ongoing.

