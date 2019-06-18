PHOENIX - Five TSA officers required medical attention after a man tried to rush a security checkpoint Tuesday morning in Terminal 4.

TSA originally reported just two officers were treated, but now says five were transported to a hospital and later released.

Around 9:45 a.m. was when the "unprovoked and brazen physical attack" against the officers happened, according to a release from TSA officials.

Other TSA officers and Phoenix police officers immediately subdued the man and arrested him.

It is unclear at this time why the man rushed the security checkpoint.

Phoenix police identified the man as Tyrese Garner, 19. Garner is charged with criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and five counts of misdemeanor assault.