1 teen, 1 adult seriously injured in central Phoenix crash

Multiple cars collided in the area of 7th Street and Northern Avenue on Friday night, police said.

PHOENIX — Five people, including three teenagers, were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Phoenix on Friday night.

The Phoenix Police Department said that the cars collided in the area of 7th Street and Northern Avenue around 7 p.m.

One teenage girl and an adult man are reportedly in serious condition following the crash, according to police. Two other teens and an adult woman were also transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

