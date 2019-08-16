SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Five people were injured, with one person suffering life-threatening injuries, after a vehicle that was reportedly involved in a shoplifting in Tempe crashed in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale Police Department spokesman Sgt. Benjamin Hoster said the department got a call from Tempe police around 1 p.m. to help find a tan pickup truck that was involved in a reported shoplifting.

About five minutes after that call, there was an accident at 68th Street and McDowell Road involving the suspect vehicle and four other vehicles.

Witnesses told police that a tan pickup truck was driving westbound on McDowell Road at a high rate of speed and ran a red light, hitting a silver SUV that was driving southbound on 68th Street.

The tan pickup truck then hit three other cars before coming to a stop.

Two suspects, a man and a woman, got out of the tan pickup truck after the crash and fled from the scene, but were arrested by Scottsdale police shortly after.

The driver of the silver SUV sustained life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed in all directions shortly before 2 p.m. and was expected to be closed for several hours.

Drivers were encouraged to take a different route and expect delays on McDowell Road, east and west of 68th Street.

The investigation is ongoing.