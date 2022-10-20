3 children, 2 adults injured after being hit by car in Avondale

The woman and infant girl were transported to the hospital as immediate patients while the other 3 suffered minor injuries. All patients are expected to survive.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Three children and two adults were transported to the hospital after being struck by a car in Avondale Thursday.

Avondale fire said the crash occurred in the area of Dysart Road and Van Buren Street on Thursday evening.

A woman was walking across the street holding a child in her arms while a man was pushing a double stroller with two children inside. The car struck them while traveling at a moderate rate of speed, according to Avondale fire.

The woman and infant girl were transported to the hospital as immediate patients while the other 3 suffered minor injuries. All patients are expected to survive.

The driver of the car was not injured. Avondale police have closed the area while the investigation is underway.

