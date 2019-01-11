PHOENIX — Multiple people were shot outside a vacant home in a southwest Phoenix neighborhood where a house party on Halloween was taking place early Friday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

According to Phoenix PD, the call initially came in as a stabbing just after 1 a.m. in the neighborhood near 87th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Responding officers found five people who had been shot outside a house.

Police said the five victims range in age from 16 to 19 years old. A 16-year-old boy, 18-year-old woman, 18-year-old man, and a 19-year-old woman have injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said. Another 16-year-old boy has a serious life-threatening injury, according to police.

The 12 News crew at the scene noticed multiple ambulances in the neighborhood which took the victims to various local hospitals, police said. The 12 News crew also noticed signs for a party on Lower Buckeye Road pointing toward the neighborhood where the victims were found.

Colleen Sikora / 12 News

According to police, it was a vacant house party with several people inside and outside the house where the shooting took place. Numerous shots were fired into the crowd from a dark-colored sedan that sped away from the scene.

Police said it's not known at this time if there was only one person in the car or more and they do not have any information on who the suspect or suspects may be.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141. Anyone wanting to remain anonymous can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.