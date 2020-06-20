5 injured, including children, after barbeque explodes in Phoenix apartment

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews got reports of an explosion and found a smoking barbecue on fire at the complex.

PHOENIX — Firefighters rushed to the scene of an explosion inside a Phoenix apartment Friday afternoon that left five people injured, including children.

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews got reports of an explosion around 5:48 p.m. and found a smoking barbecue on fire at the complex near 79th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Two children and three adults were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.