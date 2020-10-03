CHANDLER, Ariz. — Five people were hurt, and three of them were sent to a local hospital after a crash in the area of Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue Monday night.

Firefighters said two cars were involved in the crash. Nobody needed to be extracted.

Officials did not say what condition the people who were hospitalized were in.

