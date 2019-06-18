PHOENIX — Five people were injured in chain-reaction crashes near 52nd Street and McDowell Road Monday night.

Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe firefighters responded to scene where a vehicle struck a motorcycle rider. Firefighters said a second crash happened immediately after, ejecting a passenger from a vehicle. Then, a third collision occurred where a car hit a pedestrian.

Two people are in extremely critical condition, two people are in stable condition and one person has minor injuries, firefighters said.

Police are investigating the cause of the crashes.

McDowell Road is closed from about 44th Street to 64th Street, police said.