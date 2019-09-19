GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old after the child was unresponsive Wednesday night.

Glendale police said when officers arrived at the apartment complex near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, the fire department was on the scene. Paramedics told police the child had no pulse.

The 4-year-old was taken to the hospital, where the child was pronounced deceased, police said.

Police said the death is being treated as suspicious. Police said they are not releasing more details of the investigation because it is not yet complete.