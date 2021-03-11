Missing 4-year-old rescued after wandering through southern Arizona desert for 24 hours

The FBI said a 4-year-old and his dog wandered from his family’s home near Sells on the Tohono O’odham Nation last Friday morning.

SELLS, Ariz. — A young child’s harrowing journey through the southern Arizona desert ended safely thanks to a multi-agency effort to rescue the missing boy.

The FBI said a 4-year-old and his dog wandered from the family’s home near Sells on the Tohono O’odham Nation last Friday morning.

After discovering the boy had gone missing, the family called 911 and tribal police. Border Patrol and the FBI then launched a search on the ground and through the air.

More than a day had passed before a CBP helicopter spotted the boy 5.5 miles away from home and waving for help. Search crews were nearby and rescued the boy who was still healthy despite spending the night alone in the Sonoran Desert.

Authorities said the boy got lost and was walking around in circles while trying to return home. He walked about 12 to 15 miles before being rescued and escaped the threat of frigid weather and wild animals.

The dog he was with also returned home the following day. After being treated by medical crews, the boy was safely returned to his family.

More than 30 officers and agents assisted in the rescue.

On Saturday, Tucson Sector BORSTAR and MRT agents rescued a 4-year-old child lost in the desert. The child was first reported missing to Tohono O'odham Police Friday morning. With assistance from @CBPAMO, the child was safely located and provided medical treatment. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/LlJGehocuO — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) December 20, 2021

