4-year-old recovering after near-drowning in Scottsdale pool

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A child is in the hospital in serious condition after nearly drowning in the backyard pool of a Scottsdale home Tuesday.

Firefighters say the 4-year-old boy was pulled from the bottom of a pool at a home near Scottsdale and McDowell roads while the family was swimming.

The boy's mom performed CPR until paramedics arrived, and the 4-year-old regained consciousness.

The child was rushed to Phoenix Children's Hospital where firefighters say he's in serious condition.

The near-drowning is the second incident of the day as temperatures across the Valley soared above 110.