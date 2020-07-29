x
4-year-old recovering after near-drowning in Scottsdale pool

Firefighters say the 4-year-old boy was pulled from the bottom of a pool at a home near Scottsdale and McDowell roads while the family was swimming.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A child is in the hospital in serious condition after nearly drowning in the backyard pool of a Scottsdale home Tuesday.

Firefighters say the 4-year-old boy was pulled from the bottom of a pool at a home near Scottsdale and McDowell roads while the family was swimming.

The boy's mom performed CPR until paramedics arrived, and the 4-year-old regained consciousness.

The child was rushed to Phoenix Children's Hospital where firefighters say he's in serious condition.

The near-drowning is the second incident of the day as temperatures across the Valley soared above 110.

A 2-year-old boy died in Phoenix after being found at the bottom of a pool in the morning.