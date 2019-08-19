PHOENIX — A 4-year-old child was in extremely critical condition after a near drowning in Phoenix on Sunday.

Capt. Kenny Overton with the Phoenix Fire Department said the near drowning occurred near Central Avenue and Baseline Road around 5 p.m.

The child was being taken to a local hospital for definitive care.

There was no other information immediately provided.

It was the second near drowning incident involving a young child in two days.

A 9-month-old child is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a bathtub at a home in Phoenix on Saturday.

The infant was "pulseless and unresponsive" when crews responded to the drowning call at a home near 35th and Northern avenues around 3 p.m., Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade said.