Firefighters say the 4-year-old girl was found in the backyard pool unconscious and has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire says a 4-year-old girl is in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool in south Phoenix on Thursday afternoon.

According to Phoenix Fire, the girl was unconscious and rushed to the hospital.

Firefighters responded to the scene near Ray Road and Chandler Boulevard and transported the girl.