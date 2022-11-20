4-year-old boy dies after being hit by truck in Buckeye

Initial information suggests that the boy was crossing the road when he was hit by the pickup truck.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A four-year-old boy has died after being struck by a truck in Buckeye Sunday afternoon.

The Buckeye Police Department says the crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Apache Road.

Initial information suggests that the boy was crossing the road when he was hit by the pickup truck.

He was transported to the hospital where he unfortunately later passed away.

Police are investigating the incident. At this time, impairment does not appear to be a factor.

MORE: Subscribe to 12News on YouTube

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.