4 things to know about Country Thunder this weekend

If you are planning to attend Country Thunder this weekend, here's everything you need to know before you go.

FLORENCE, Ariz. — Country thunder is back this Thursday and country lovers are ready to put on their cowboy boots and move to the music.

“It's the people, especially of this community in this area that really make this festival special,” said Country Thunder General Manager Kim Blevins.

Here are four things you need to know:

There is a star-studded lineup.

This year’s headliners are Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, and Morgan Wallen.

Wallen was supposed to headline last year, but dropped out after video showed him saying the “n word” and other profanities. He apologized in a video on his YouTube channel afterwards.

Blevins said Country Thunder is excited to have him.

“This kid is on fire. He's selling out all over America,” said Blevins.

Be sure to arrive early.

Even if your goal is to just see the headliners. 30,000 people are expected to go to the festival, which means there will be a lot of traffic.

“Don't try and come out for the headliner and expect not to be in traffic,” said Blevins.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be the busiest days.

Buy your parking passes in advance online.

It will save you a lot of time. You can purchase them online here.

Download or print your tickets before you enter the festival grounds.

Service tends to be spotty out there, so make sure you download or print your tickets just in case you are unable to get a signal at the event.

It's expected to be a warm weekend, so make sure you take sunscreen and drink plenty of water while you're enjoying the festivities.

