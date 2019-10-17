PHOENIX — Four students are being examined by medical officials after reportedly taking heart medication pills on a school bus, Phoenix fire said.

On Thursday morning, Phoenix Fire Department officials said crews responded to reports of four elementary school students that took what appeared to be heart medication pills on their morning school bus.

Officials said all of the students were alert and stable and talking with firefighters. Phoenix fire added that it's expected that all four students will be transported as a precaution to a local hospital.

The name of the school where the students attend was not immediately released.

Phoenix police will be investigating the incident.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

RELATED: Man injured after stabbing incident in Phoenix

RELATED: Couple searching for dog after it went missing when they got into serious car crash in northern Arizona