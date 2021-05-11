4 people injured in west Phoenix crash

Officials said that two men were transported to the hospital in critical condition, and two women were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

PHOENIX — Four people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in west Phoenix on Saturday evening.

The Phoenix Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 79th Drive and Indian School Road for reports of a multi-car crash, officials said.

When they arrived, fire personnel evaluated four patients. Officials said that two men were transported to the hospital in critical condition, and two women were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Phoenix police are investigating the events that led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update when more information is provided.

Up to Speed