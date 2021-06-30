4 people, including 2 police officers, in serious condition after Phoenix car crash

The collision happened near the intersection of 27th Ave and Bethany Home, police said.

PHOENIX — Four people, including two police officers, are in serious condition and have been transported to local hospitals following a vehicle collision in Phoenix late Tuesday night.

The injuries occurred after a vehicle, driven by a 40-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, struck a Phoenix Police Department vehicle carrying the two officers near the intersection of 27th Ave and Bethany Home, police said.

Extrication, the process of removing a vehicle from around a person, had to be used at the scene, officers said. The accident is currently under investigation.

The department has not released any identifying information for any of the individuals involved.

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.

