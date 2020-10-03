PHOENIX — Four people and a dog are displaced after a fire broke out at a Phoenix home early Tuesday, but no one was injured.

The Phoenix Fire Department said firefighters responded to a "fully involved" car fire in a carport near 36th Street and Streetwater Avenue.

The fire then extended into the exterior attic space.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread into the house.

Everyone inside the home made it out safe.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

