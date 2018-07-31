PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society and Silent Witness are looking for information to lead them to person who left an injured puppy to die in a Phoenix dumpster.

According to the Humane Society, a person found a 4-month-old pitbull puppy in a dumpster near 19th Avenue and Bell Road around midnight on July 11.

The puppy was wrapped in a dark-colored blanket and wearing a collar with no tags. While the dog was being treated at Arizona Humane Society's Trauma Hospital, X-rays revealed both of the dog's hind legs were broken.

The Humane Society says the puppy, now named Tommy, has undergone surgery on both of his legs and is recovering in a foster home.

According to the Humane Society, Tommy is a sweet dog and tries to hobble into everyone's lap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or leave an anonymous tip at silentwitness.org. A reward up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

