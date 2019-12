AVONDALE, Ariz. — A 4-month-old baby was pronounced dead at a local hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Avondale police responded to a call of a sick or injured 4-month-old at a residence near Buckeye Road and Avondale Boulevard.

Police said the baby was not breathing when they arrived at the home.

The baby was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at about 4 p.m. police said.

No further information was given, other than detectives are investigating the case.