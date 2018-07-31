Phoenix firefighters have taken four people to hospitals for medical issues after Monday night's storm knocked out power at Washington Manor, a city-run senior living facility.

The Phoenix Fire Department said that a 73-year-old woman was transported with heat-related issues, while a 74-year-old man is being treated for abdominal pain. A 64-year-old woman was also taken to a hospital with difficulty breathing.

A fourth person, a 79-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon in stable condition for unspecified injuries.

About 30 people were bused to another senior center to escape the heat, but power came back on around 4 p.m.

More than 50 firefighters helped the residents get out of the building, and as of 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, the residents were getting back into their units.

