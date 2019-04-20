SURPRISE, Ariz. — Four Peoria firefighters were injured in an explosion near Deer Valley Road and Grand Avenue Friday night, according to a spokesperson for the Surprise Fire Department.

The condition of the injured firefighters is unknown, but police said their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Crews responded to an APS battery storage facility after someone reported seeing smoke. After arriving on scene, firefighters determined it was a possible hazmat situation and called for additional resources.

The Peoria Fire Department's hazmat team was called to assist, and the explosion happened as they assessed the situation.

Four firefighters from the Peoria Fire Department were injured in the explosion.

Four firefighters from the Surprise Fire and Medical Department were also transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.