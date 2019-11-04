TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State University Police are searching for a man who reportedly attacked a woman on the Tempe campus Tuesday night.

According to ASUPD, a woman reported the attack happened around 7:20 pm near the Physical Education West building. The report says a black man with a muscular build pulled the woman into a nearby bathroom and raped her.

The woman is not an ASU student, police said.

“This is an open campus and these things are possible. Which is terrifying," said Katie Farrell, a graduate student in the theater department. "I'm a director, so I’m in charge of when rehearsals get out. So, I’m trying to think of how I’m going to approach talking to my actors about making sure they’re walking in pairs and staying safe.”

This is the second rape reported on the Tempe campus this year. There was also a rape reported at the downtown campus.

Tuesday's attack marks the fifth reported case of sexual assault on ASU grounds this year.

