The Phoenix Police Department announced Wednesday morning an arrest has been made in the Hacienda Healthcare investigation.

Phoenix police chief Jeri Williams said police believe the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Nathan Sutherland, is responsible for sexually assaulting the woman who gave birth at the Phoenix facility on Dec. 29.

Police said Sutherland is a licensed practical nurse who worked at Hacienda Healthcare and provided care for the woman during the time she was sexually assault.

RELATED: Reports that woman at Hacienda Healthcare is in a vegetative state are inaccurate, lawyer says

On Jan. 8, Phoenix police served a search warrant for the DNA of male Hacienda Healthcare employees. Police said a match was discovered between Sutherland and the baby on Tuesday.

Sutherland was taken into custody and booked one one count of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse.

The investigation is ongoing, Phoenix police said. Anyone who may have information is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness.