35,000 fentanyl pills, $300,000 in cash seized in drug bust in West Valley

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Thousands of fentanyl pills, more than $300,000 in cash, multiple firearms, and vehicles were seized in a drug bust in the West Valley, according to Avondale police.

Officials said on Thursday, Avondale police served multiple search warrants on homes in Phoenix in connection with the distribution of fentanyl pills in Avondale and other West Valley cities.

Police said during their investigation, detectives learned Aaron Camacho, Samantha Perry and Jose Arvallo-Moroyoqui were reportedly involved in distributing the pills.

All three suspects were arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail pending numerous charges.

