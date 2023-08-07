34-year-old dead after hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

Phoenix police said the 34-year-old was picking up his belongings in the roadway when he was fatally hit by a car.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is looking for the driver who fatally struck a 34-year-old man Sunday night near 48th Lane and Baseline Road.

At about 9 p.m., Joshua Auguh was crossing mid-block when a vehicle hit his property, causing his items to spill out into the roadway. As Auguh was picking up his belongings, another car traveling westbound struck him.

Neither vehicle remained at the scene. Bystanders attempted to help Auguh and called 911. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Up to Speed

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.