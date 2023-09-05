32 people displaced, dog rescued after second-alarm apartment fire erupts in Phoenix

The cause of the fire near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road is under investigation.

PHOENIX — Thirty-two people are looking for a new home after a second alarm fire broke out at a north Phoenix apartment complex late Tuesday afternoon.

When Phoenix firefighters arrived at the home near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road, they found two second-floor apartments on fire and smoke extending into the attic space and several other adjacent units.

Crews were able to get quick control of the blaze using water from hose lines and by cutting holes with a saw in the roof.

Officials said the fire was balanced to a second alarm due to the number of firefighters needed to extinguish the flames and assess the needs of the many displaced residents.

Phoenix fire said no one was injured, but a Chihuahua named Bazinga had to be rescued from the flames.

Officials said a crisis team is assisting the displaced residents with their needs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters have rescued a chihuahua named Bazinga today from under a bed in a burning 2nd Alarm apartment fire. 32 people will be displaced with no injuries reported at the incident in north Phoenix.🚒 pic.twitter.com/P33LADQGgG — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) May 10, 2023

