PHOENIX — A brush fire broke out in the north Phoenix desert on Sunday, growing to an estimated 300 acres but not threatening any structures.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the so-called Jomax Fire was burning through a wash west of Cave Creek Road and south of Sonoran Parkway.

It sparked around 2:30 p.m. near the remote control airplane field near Cave Creek and Jomax roads, fire crews said.

It was under control by about 7 p.m., Fire Captain Rob McDade said. He added that the acreage could grow once crews were done mopping up.

According to the department, an unidentified man interviewed at the scene said his small remote control airplane crashed and started the fire.

The fire jumped Sonoran Parkway and temporarily shut down Cave Creek Road from Jomax Road to Tatum Boulevard.

No structures were threatened from the blaze and no evacuations were made.

A large fire department presence worked to put out hot spots.

Fire departments from several jurisdictions, including state and federal wildland crews, assisted in containing the fire.

