30 students evacuated from school after nearby gas line breaks

PHOENIX — A Phoenix school was evacuated after a gas line nearby was ruptured Tuesday morning, officials from the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Construction workers accidentally struck a one and 1/4 inch natural gas line while using an excavator in an alley on West Greenway and North 29th Avenue, fire crews said.

Approximately 30 children from a nearby school were evacuated and moved to a safer location. Officials did not release the name of the school that was evacuated.

Firefighters also confirmed that a strip mall north of the alley was vacant and did not need evacuation.

Fire and HAZMAT crews are working to secure the gas leak. No one has been injured in the incident.

