30+ people with developmental disabilities without jobs, therapy after Mesa center abruptly closes

Zion Compassion Care closed the Mesa center on Friday, giving families a week's notice.

Example video title will go here for this video

MESA, Ariz. — At least 30 people with developmental disabilities are out of their state-funded jobs after the center that provided them with employment and therapy closed on Friday.

Families told 12News they were given a week's notice.

The company is called Zion Compassion Care, its website says the facility's work improves “members’ abilities to achieve independence and quality of life” for individuals who are disabled or have special needs.

The Mesa location closure, near Guadalupe and Hawes roads, last week left dozens of families scrambling for the services they need.

“They failed these kids and they failed my kid,” said Rebecca Sloan.

Her son, Nathan Howard, was born with his umbilical cord wrapped around his neck, which she said cut off oxygen and caused permanent damage. When he was 2-years-old he was diagnosed with an intellectual disability.

Since then, Sloan has been her son’s primary caregiver and legal guardian. Howard is now 27 and thriving.

He was doing custodial work for Zion Compassion Care as part of the state-funded program called Group Supported Employment, Sloan said. He was also getting speech therapy and took part in day treatment for adults, supervised activities to help improve the quality of life and develop skills in independent living, self-care, communication and social relationships.

“He loved it there,” Sloan said. “My son has a girlfriend he met at this program. So, it was very upsetting to get the short notice it was closing. They said they were shutting the program because they didn’t have the lease on the building anymore.”

12News spoke to the company’s owner over the phone. He said he couldn’t afford the new lease and had to shut it down. But he was adamant he followed all state rules in shutting down.

Sloan said her son wants to apply to do custodial work at his nearby school, but worries that other participants don’t have enough help to find new work and therapy placements.

“Everyone is scrambling and who knows who is going to fall through the cracks,” the mother said. “They also have income loss and might not have enough to pay for their rent or bills.”

Zion Compassion Care's owner told 12News he is in the process of purchasing a new building, but said “that will take time.”

The Department of Development Disabilities, which pays Zion Compassion Care to serve disabled patients, told 12News in a statement it was notified of the closure and was "working to identify solutions for the impacted members. DDD is engaged to ensure members can access these services as quickly as possible with minimal disruption."

Up to Speed