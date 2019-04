QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — Firefighters said a 3-year-old girl was unresponsive after being pulled from a backyard pool in Queen Creek Friday night.

It happened near Crismon and Queen Creek roads.

A spokesperson for the Queen Creek Fire and Rescue Department said it is unknown how long the child was underwater.

She was taken to Banner Cardon Children's Medical Center in Mesa. Firefighters did not say what condition she was in.

