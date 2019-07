SUN CITY, Ariz. - A 3-year-old Sun City girl is in critical condition after being pulled from a pool by her mother on Monday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found the mother had pulled her from the pool and CPR was being administered. Firefighters then transported the 3-year-old to the hospital.

She remains in critical condition as of 10 p.m. Monday night, per MCSO.

The circumstances surrounding the near-drowning are unknown at this time.