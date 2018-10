PHOENIX - Police say a 3-year-old child is in critical condition after being hit by a car near 7th Street and Baseline Road Thursday night.

According to Phoenix Police, the child was hit by a car when the 3-year-old got away from parents in a store parking lot.

The driver stayed at the accident site and is cooperating with police, officials said.

No other information was immediately released.

