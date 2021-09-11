3-year-old girl transported to a hospital after being pulled from a pool, officials say

Fire crews said the child was responsive when they arrived at the scene near 50th Street and Chandler Blvd.

PHOENIX — A 3-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital after she was found in a pool by a family member Saturday afternoon, Phoenix fire said.

Phoenix Fire Department responded to a near-drowning call near 50th Street and Chandler Boulevard in Phoenix.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found out the child was found in the pool by a family member. The 3-year-old girl was taken out of the pool and CPR started, according to Phoenix fire.

No further information was given.