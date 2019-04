QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — A 3-year-old girl has died after drowning in a backyard pool in Queen Creek Friday evening, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened near Crismon and Queen Creek roads.

A spokesperson for the Queen Creek Fire and Rescue Department said it is unknown how long the child was underwater. When the child was pulled from the water, she was unresponsive.

She was taken to Banner Cardon Children's Medical Center in Mesa and later pronounced dead.