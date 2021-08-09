3-year-old dies after being found at bottom of pool in Mesa

Officials said the toddler was initially swimming with a life vest.

MESA, Ariz. — A 3-year-old girl has died after her family found her at the bottom of a pool in Mesa on Sunday, officials said.

Just after 4 p.m., the 3-year-old was pulled from the pool and was not breathing, Mesa Police Department said.

Officers said the toddler was initially swimming with a life vest on with several other children around the ages of 8 and 12-years-old.

The adults in the family were in the house when they came out and realized the girl was missing and her life vest was on the deck of the pool.

The girl was eventually found at the bottom of the pool and taken to the hospital where she died.

Officials said there are no charges filed yet.

