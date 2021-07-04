3-year-old boy in extremely critical condition after near-drowning in Glendale

The boy was at a 4th of July party at the time of the incident and officials said they do not know how long he was in the water.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A 3-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after a near-drowning at a 4th of July party in Glendale.

The boy and his family were visitors at the home for the party. The pool was in a locked and fenced area that he was able to bypass, officials said.

It is unclear how long the boy was in the water before being found by another guest. He was not breathing and did not have a pulse while receiving CPR, officials said.

He was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

