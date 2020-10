Investigators say the boy was discovered by his mother after being underwater for about two minutes.

PHOENIX — A three-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Friday afternoon after nearly drowning in the jacuzzi of a Phoenix home.

Firefighters rushed to the neighborhood near 35th Street and Oraibi Drive around 5 p.m.

Investigators say the boy was discovered by his mother after being underwater for about two minutes.

When crews arrived, they say the boy was vomiting water and breathing on his own.