MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police need your help identifying a young child found wandering in the area of Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue in Mesa Thursday morning.

Police said the child, estimated to be 3 years old, is non-verbal and was left unattended around 11 a.m. His name may be Cain, police said.

He was found wearing an orange shirt with gray sleeves, black shorts and black slide-on flip flops. His hair is in cornrows.

Contact Mesa police at 480-644-2211 with any information that could help in locating his family.