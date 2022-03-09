3-year-old boy in critical condition after near-drowning in backyard pool in Phoenix

The incident occurred at a home near 16th Street and Greenway Road on Saturday.

PHOENIX — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after a near-drowning in a backyard pool in north Phoenix Saturday evening, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Fire crews say that family members pulled the boy from the water of a backyard pool near 16th Street and Greenway Road. Bystanders started CPR on the boy before the firefighters arrived.

The boy was rushed to the hospital and is in "extremely critical condition". It is unclear how long the boy was in the water.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for updates.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Drowning Prevention Tips

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch