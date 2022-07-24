3 vehicle crash ends in fatality, hospitalization

One man is dead and another was hospitalized. The Scottsdale Police Department is piecing together how the collision occurred.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Scottsdale Sunday afternoon, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

Officials said that the crash happened near McDowell and Scottsdale Roads. One of the three drivers involved was killed in the crash.

One of the other drivers stayed on the scene but eventually needed to be transported to the hospital as a precaution.

According to early reports, one of the three vehicles involved was a USPS van. The van's driver didn't need to be taken to the hospital.

Police did not say if they were treating this as a criminal investigation, but they are "collecting evidence and piecing together how this collision occurred."

At this time, police have not released the identity of any of the drivers involved. Stay with us at 12News as we continue to update this story with more information.

