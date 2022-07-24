3 vehicle crash ends in fatality, hospitalization

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Scottsdale Sunday afternoon, the Scottsdale Police Department said.
Officials said that the crash happened near McDowell and Scottsdale Roads. One of the three drivers involved was killed in the crash.
One of the other drivers stayed on the scene but eventually needed to be transported to the hospital as a precaution.
According to early reports, one of the three vehicles involved was a USPS van. The van's driver didn't need to be taken to the hospital.
Police did not say if they were treating this as a criminal investigation, but they are "collecting evidence and piecing together how this collision occurred."
At this time, police have not released the identity of any of the drivers involved. Stay with us at 12News as we continue to update this story with more information.
Driving Safety Tips:
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.