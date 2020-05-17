x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

valley

3 treated for carbon monoxide exposure after car left running in Mesa garage

Firefighters said they found two family members drinking in a closed garage with a running car.
Credit: Mesa Fire and Medical Department

MESA, Ariz — Three people were treated for carbon monoxide exposure at a Mesa home near Lindsay Road and University Drive on Saturday evening. 

Firefighters said two family members were drinking in a closed garage with a running car and they experienced carbon monoxide poisoning. 

A 28-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. Firefighters did not say what condition the other two who were treated are in. 

Hazmat crews responded and found high levels of carbon monoxide in the garage and the house. 

Crews worked to clear the home of carbon monoxide and check on the other family members. 

MORE STORIES:

Phoenix police looking for missing hiker at South Mountain Park

Phoenix Raceway hosts graduation parade for seniors

Crowds test the waters on Salt River Tubing's opening day, delayed by COVID-19