PHOENIX — A brush fire near 63rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road Tuesday afternoon is now out.

Fire investigators said three 16-year-olds, two girls and one boy, started the fire by lighting off fireworks. The teens immediately sought police to let them know what they did, investigators said.

Police and fire investigators are determining whether the teens will face any charges.

Firefighters successfully protected homes in the area from the flames, which spread over the nearby mountain.

North Phoenix brush fire burning behind homes backed up to a mountain. (Photo: Michelle Donahue)

Michelle Donahue

Two Lewis prison inmates who were part of a hand crew reported minor injuries and were taken to a hospital to be checked out. There were no other injuries reported.

Crews said they are continuing to watch for hotspots.