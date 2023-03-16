Fatal Mesa crash leaves 3 teen girls dead

Police said an initial investigation revealed the car was going east on Guadalupe when the driver lost control while switching lanes.

MESA, Ariz. — Three teenagers are dead after a deadly single-vehicle crash in Mesa.

On Wednesday around 9 p.m., the Mesa Police Department received calls about a crash near Ellsworth and Guadalupe roads.

As officers arrived, they reportedly found a blue Mustang with four people inside. The four people inside were teenage girls ranging between 14 to 17 years of age.

Police said the driver and front passenger were pronounced dead on scene. Authorities also stated the two passengers in the back seat were transported to the hospital but one of the girls has since died. The lone surviving passenger sustained minor injuries.

Police said an initial investigation revealed the car was going east on Guadalupe when the driver lost control while switching lanes.

The Mustang reportedly hit the curb, went into the landscape and hit a boulder before rolling over and hitting a light pole.

Mesa police said it appears speed and weather were the primary causes of the crash. Identities of the crash victims were not initially released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

