3 taken to hospital after crash at Glendale intersection

Police said the intersection of 59th and Peoria avenues will be closed as investigators process the scene.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A two-vehicle collision in Glendale has sent three people to the hospital Wednesday morning, officials said.

The crash occurred near 59th and Peoria avenues at about 11:30 a.m. One of the involved cars was rolled over onto its side.

Glendale police said three patients have been taken to the hospital for "serious but non-life-threatening injuries."

The intersection will be closed as police continue to investigate the scene.

