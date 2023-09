3 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Phoenix

Two people sustained life-threatening injuries after a Thursday morning crash in West Phoenix.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Three people have been taken to the hospital after a Thursday morning crash in West Phoenix.

Shortly after 8 a.m., two cars were involved in a collision reported near 79th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Phoenix police said three adults sustained injuries. One of the adults sustained minor injuries and the other two sustained life-threatening injuries.

The Phoenix Fire Department said these two patients were in "extremely critical condition" when they were transported.

Police are in the process of determining the circumstances leading up to the crash. Traffic delays may be experienced in the area around this intersection due to the investigation.

UP TO SPEED

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.